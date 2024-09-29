Warwickshire Police have appealed for help in finding a driver who fled the scene of last night’s M40 crash, in which a woman was killed.

Police want to talk to Akashdeep Singh, 23, as they believe he may have information about the collision that happened shortly before 7.15pm on Saturday (28th September).

Officers and emergency services were called to the northbound carriageway between junction 11 (Banbury) and junction 12 (Gaydon) after several reports of a multiple vehicle collision.

The collision involved five cars and a Peugeot boxer van, however the Peugeot driver is believed to have left the area on foot.

Sadly a passenger in one of the cars – a woman in her 50s – died at the scene. Her next of kin has been informed and specially trained officers are supporting the family

Investigations into the collision are continuing with officers keen to locate Singh (pictured below), who also goes by the name of Akash and has connections to the West Midlands - particularly the Oldbury area.

Police said: “If members of the public have information to help us find him or can share details about the collision, please get in touch.

“We’d also ask anyone who has dashcam footage of the collision, the Peugeot and the manner it was being driven prior to the collision to share it with us.

“If you can assist us, please contact us quoting incident number 303 of 28 September.”

