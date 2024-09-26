Man tried to bribe Stratford woman he strangled, hit in the head and attacked with a knife

A MAN who strangled a woman and attacked her with a knife then offered her £5,000 not to give evidence against him.

Keith Wagstaff, 33, twice went to a house in Lodge Road, Stratford, where he attacked the woman.

On the first occasion, on 9th August 2023, Wagstaff, of Bakeman House, Birmingham, twice grabbed her throat and also hit her in the head.

He returned the following day when he strangled the victim, pushed her to the floor and cut her with a knife, requiring her to have hospital treatment.

The woman managed to escape and barricaded the door to her bathroom while calling the police.

Keith Wagstaff. Photo: Warwickshire Police

Following the incident, Warwickshire Police released a photo of Wagstaff as a man they wanted to talk to in connection with the attack.

He was arrested and charged, but while in prison Wagstaff telephoned his victim on 19th June this year and offered her £5,000 not to give evidence against him.

Wagstaff has now been jailed for four years for intentional strangulation, two counts of wounding without intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and perverting the course of justice.

He was also told to pay a victim surcharge of £228.

DC David Riches,of Warwickshire Police, said: “Wagstaff was ruled by his own emotional jealousy, which has led him to carry out a violent attack on a woman in her own home – on two occasions.

“We will not tolerate this kind of behaviour in Warwickshire. We hope that the punishment will give some respite to the victim, and reassurance to any woman who has been a victim of violence that we will do our utmost to ensure justice is carried out against the perpetrators.”

If you have been the victim of violent crime, you should call the police as soon as possible on 999. Advice and support for women who have been the victim of violence is available at www.warwickshire.police.uk/police-forces/warwickshire-police/areas/warwickshire-police/campaigns/campaigns/2023/VAWG/advice-and-support/