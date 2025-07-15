The man who tragically died in an incident in Timothy’s Bridge Road on Friday (11th July) has been confirmed as a much-loved father of two.

His wife sent a message via police thanking those who tried to save him.

The Herald understands the incident involved a forklift.

Warwickshire Police

Eyewitnesses were too distressed to discuss further what they had seen.

Warwickshire Police commented: “The man’s family wish for him not to be identified at this time, but they have asked us to take this chance to thank emergency services and those members of the public who stopped to help during the tragic incident on Stratford’s Timothy Bridge Road on the afternoon of 11th July.”

DCI Katie Reynolds said: “Our thoughts remain with the man’s loved ones at this very difficult time.”

“We are currently working with a number of agencies, including Stratford-on-Avon District Council and the Health and Safety Executive, to understand the full circumstances of this incident."

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We were called to an incident near to Stratford Enterprise Park at 1.12pm and sent one ambulance and a paramedic officer to the scene. On arrival we discovered one patient, a man, but sadly it quickly became clear he could not be saved and was confirmed deceased at the scene.”