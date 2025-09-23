A MAN has been rushed to hospital after a car hit a tree in Drayton, Stratford, in the early hours of this morning.

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to the A46 Alcester Road in Drayton, Stratford-upon-Avon at 12.05am to reports of a collision involving a car and a tree. An ambulance, two paramedic officers and a critical care car from The Air Ambulance Service responded to the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “Crews arrived to find a car which had collided with a tree. The driver, a man, was in a serious condition and was rapidly extricated with help from fire colleagues whilst receiving trauma care from the team of ambulance medics.

“The man sustained serious injuries and was stabilised on scene before being conveyed on blue lights to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire for further emergency care.”