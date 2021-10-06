A man has sustained suspected burns injuries after an incident this morning (Wednesday) at a building site on Campden Road, Lower Quinton.

Air ambulance services at the scene (51988556)

The incident occurred just before 10am this morning at the CALA homes building site on the former Long Marston Airfield site where emergency services attended the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service statement read: “We were called at 09.48am to reports of an incident on Campden Road, Lower Quinton, Stratford Upon Avon. One ambulance, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Coventry attended the scene.

“On arrival, we found one patient, a man, who had sustained injuries not believed to be life threatening. He received treatment on scene and was conveyed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital via air ambulance for further treatment.”