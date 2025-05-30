Home   News   Article

Man taken to hospital with ‘serious injuries’ after being hit by a car in Studley

By Patrick Hollis
Published: 09:32, 30 May 2025

A MAN has been seriously injured after being hit by a car in Studley last night (Thursday).

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called at 9.01pm to Allendale Crescent and sent an ambulance, a paramedic officer and the Air Ambulance Critical Care Car to the scene and a Community First Responder was also in attendance.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “On arrival, crews found a car and a pedestrian had been involved in a collision. The pedestrian, a man, was treated for serious injuries.

“Ambulance staff then conveyed him on blue lights to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham for further treatment. The driver of the car was not injured.”

