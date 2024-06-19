A 73-year-old man was convicted of sexual assault after he groped a woman in a Stratford hotel lift in February 2022.

Despite denying the crime, Norfolk care home owner Bharat Raghu was convicted of the attack on the woman, whom he knew through work, at Norwich Crown Court last Tuesday (4th June).

The court heard that Mr Raghu had become “predatory and obsessed” about having an affair with the unnamed woman.