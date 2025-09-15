Man punched and kicked after being dragged from train at Stratford station

A MAN was dragged from a train at Stratford Railway Station before being punched and kicked by a group of young men.

British Railway Police (BTP) this week appealed for information about the unprovoked attack, which happened at about 6.30pm on 22nd June.

Officers have released images of four men who may have information which could help trace the attackers.

British Transport Police would like to speak with these men.

A police statement said the victim was left with swelling and bruising.

It added: “Officers would like to speak to the young men in the images as they believe they may have information helpful to their investigation.

“Anyone who recognises them is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 429 of 22nd June.”

You can also contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.