Man killed after car and motorbike crash at Stoneleigh

A man in his 50s died yesterday (2nd January) after a crash involving a car and motorbike.

Warwickshire Police (50108648)

The fatal incident happened on the B4112 Coventry Road near Stoneleigh shortly before 12.45pm.

A spokesperson for Warwickshire Police said: “We were called to reports of a serious collision involving a motorcyclist and a car on the B4113 Coventry Road in Stoneleigh shortly before 12.45pm on Monday (January 2). Sadly a man in his 50s was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“His next of kin has been informed. If anyone witnessed the collision or has dash cam footage, please get in touch either via our website or by calling 101 quoting incident number 117 of January 2.”