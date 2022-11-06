A MAN has been jailed and banned from keeping dogs for ten years after he illegally baited wild boar.

Luke Rix, 32, of Gilks Lane, Oxhill, was jailed for 18 weeks and was given a ban on keeping dogs after admitting three offences following an investigation and prosecution by the RSPCA. He appeared at Cheltenham Magistrates’ Court on 17th October, where he was also ordered to pay £500 in costs.

Wild boars – not related to incident

Rix works as a tree surgeon but had previously been a gamekeeper.On one occasion, which was captured on video, his dogs attacked a boar causing suffering to the animal, before he inhumanely slaughtered it in the woods, the court was told.

A former partner of Rix’s had contacted the RSPCA after she discovered videos and images on his iPad.