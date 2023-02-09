A MAN who targeted a lone teenager and sexually assaulted her on a train from Stratford has been jailed for 20 months.

Ben Pountney, 30, of Swallows Meadow, Solihull, pleaded guilty to sexual assault after an incident on 13th October last year involving a 17-year-old who boarded a train at Stratford railway station.

Ben Pountney. Photo: BTP (62359508)

Pountney joined the train, which was quiet, a few stops later and sat opposite her.

Warwick Crown Court was told the teenager noticed the man looking at her and after a short while he began speaking to her. He persistently asked about the shoes she was wearing and her shoe size.

He stated that he wanted to buy a similar pair for his niece, while getting closer to the girl and leaning in towards her.

He then sexually assaulted her and got off the train.

Following a number of enquiries and a media appeal to the public, Pountney was later identified and arrested by British Transport Police.

At Warwick Crown Court on 5th December, Pountney pleaded guilty to one charge of sexual assault. He was sentenced on 26th January when he was also handed a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order and ordered to sign the Sex Offenders Register for 10 years.

Sgt Daniel Hart, investigating officer, said: “Pountney is a vile offender who targeted a lone teenager and subjected her to a distressing sexual assault.

Warwick Crown Court.

"His sleazy behaviour is a prime example of the harassment and intimidation of women and girls which we are dedicated to tackling on the network. It simply won’t be tolerated, and we will bring offenders to justice.

"If you are a victim of, or a witness to, a sexual offence on the railway - I urge you to report it to BTP by texting 61016 or via the Railway Guardian app. We will always take you seriously."