A MAN who spied on two children in a shop changing room and sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl has been jailed.

Luke Poland, 27, of Percy Street, Stratford, had also been involved in a number of sexual incidents involving children.

In 2017, he sexually assaulted a 12 year-old girl at his home.

Luke Poland. Photo: Warwickshire Police

In 2019, he befriend a 14-year-old girl online by pretending to be the same age. After the girl sent him a photo of herself he replied with an explicit photo of himself.

In 2021, Poland exposed himself to a waitress as she served him at a restaurant in Stratford.

In 2022, he attempted to entice a 15-year-old girl into his car in Coventry.

In January this year, police were called to a clothes shop in The Parade, Leamington, after Poland had used his phone to film two young girls in the changing room.

Poland was identified after police released CCTV images from the shop incident.

On Wednesday (19th April) at Warwick Crown Court, he was sentenced to 34 months in prison. He was also made subject of an indefinite sexual harm prevention order and ordered to sign the Sex Offenders’ Register indefinitely.

Poland had previously pleaded guilty to sexual assault, sexual activity in the presence of a child, exposure, voyeurism and intentionally attempting to cause or incite a girl aged 15 to engage in sexual activity.

Detective Constable Simon Harvey, from Leamington CID, who investigated the incident at the shop, said: “Poland has a concerning sexual interest in children and is quite willing to act on his disturbing fantasies. He quite clearly poses a danger to young girls and deserves to be in prison.

“I would like to thank the members of the public who responded to our CCTV appeal; the information they provided helped us to bring Poland to justice.”

Detective Constable Matt Cowley, who investigated the other offences, said: “I would like to praise the bravery of all Poland’s victims. Their support resulted in the conviction of an offender whose predatory behaviour was clearly becoming increasingly dangerous.

“Hopefully, the outcome will give other victims of sexual offences the confidence to come forward in the knowledge that they will be listened to and supported, and that police will do everything in their power to bring dangerous offenders to justice.”