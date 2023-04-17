An Evesham man has been jailed after breaching his community order.

Officers from Warwickshire Police Rural Crime Team arrested Tony Davis on Wednesday afternoon after he was linked to a theft in Bidford on 31st March.

The site had been targeted several times with a number of high-value thefts including plant machinery and insulation being taken.

Tony Davis jailed over theft offences (63592704)

Subsequent searches were carried out by the Rural Crime Team at an associated site, and further machinery was recovered.

As Davis, of Rynal Place, had already been issued with a community order on 17th March, he was remanded in custody and appeared before magistrates in Coventry on Thursday (13th April).

The 34-year-old was sentenced to 14 weeks imprisonment for theft – other including theft by finding and eight weeks for committing an offence while a community order was in force.

He was also handed a four-week sentence for criminal damage to property valued under £5,000, which will be served concurrently.

Chief Inspector Steve Davies said: “As the lead for Rural Crime in Warwickshire, it is pleasing to see the collaborative approach that has resulted in Davis being jailed.

“The subsequent recovery of high value property is the reassurance our communities need, and reinforces our commitment to protecting our rural areas.”