Man injured as concrete manhole cover breaks in Stratford High Street

BLOODIED and bruised. That was the traumatic outcome suffered by a 57-year-old Stratford man after he fell into a manhole that broke open on Stratford’s High Street.

Andrew Meek was left in agony and on the floor for over an hour when a square shaped concrete cover collapsed close to the former Debenhams store.

His mother, Brenda, 76, was with Andrew when the pavement snapped under her son’s feet at 1pm on Tuesday (10th October) and desperately wants to warn others about the dangers they face when walking round town.