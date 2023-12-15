Police are appealing for witnesses after a hit and run in Wellesbourne left a male pedestrian in hospital last night (Thursday).

The incident occurred near Co-Operative Food just before 9.30pm, the Ettington Road (A429) has remained closed since.

A police spokesperson said: “At 9:30pm on 14th December, we were called out to a report of a road traffic collision between a car and a male pedestrian on the A429 in Wellesbourne.

Warwickshire Police incident

“The car reportedly collided with the pedestrian and then left the scene.

“The male was taken to hospital by ambulance for his injuries and is now stable.

“The road was closed and remains closed at this time.”

If you have any information that might help police with this incident, including dashcam or CCTV footage, contact them, citing incident 319 of 14 December:

• Online at www.warwickshire.police.uk

• By phone on 101

• Anonymously on 0800 555 111