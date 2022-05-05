Man in critical condition after Warwick flat fire

TWO people were taken to hospital following a fire in Warwick last night (Wednesday).

Five appliances were sent to tackle the fire at a flat in Friars Street at about 6.40pm.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said it sent three ambulances, two paramedic officers, the hazardous area response team and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Coventry to the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “Upon arrival crews found three patients.

“The first, a man, was assessed by ambulance staff and was in a critical condition. He received advanced life support from ambulance staff at the scene.

“He continued to receive treatment en route to Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham via land ambulance.

“The second, also a man, was assessed by ambulance staff at the scene. He had sustained serious injuries. He received treatment at the scene.

“He was conveyed to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire via land ambulance for further treatment.”

“A third patient was assessed at the scene and declined treatment from ambulance staff and was discharged at the scene.”