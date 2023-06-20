Man headbutted by biker during assault in Stratford town centre

WITNESSES have described how a man was headbutted by a biker during an assault outside a Stratford pub on Saturday (17th June).

According to reports, the victim had informed a biker that he – and others on motorcycles – had ridden the wrong way along Waterside.

The biker is then alleged to have stopped close to the Encore pub, headbutted and attacked the man, leaving him with injuries to his head and arm.

Police are appealing for members of the public who were in Bell Court to come forward.

Warwickshire Police told the Herald an incident was reported to officers at about 5.40pm.

A spokesperson said: “We received a call about a group of men on motorbikes who were involved in an altercation with another man in his 50s outside of a pub in Stratford. The man received an injury to his head and another to his arm as a result of the altercation.

“An ambulance was called, but his injuries were not judged to be life-threatening.”

Police investigating the incident have appealed for witnesses to get in contact. Call Warwickshire Police on 101, citing incident 356 of Saturday 17th June. Reports can also be made online at www.warwickshire.police.uk/report, or anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.