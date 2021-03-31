Man dies on River Stour near Stratford

A man in his 70s has been pronounced dead after being pulled from the River Stour near Clifford Lane this afternoon.

A spokesperson for Warwickshire Police said: "We were called at 2.20pm this afternoon (Wednesday 31 March) to a report of a concern for safety for a man in the water near Clifford Lane, Clifford Chambers.

"The man, believed to be aged in his early 70s, was removed from the water but was sadly later pronounced deceased. His next of kin has been informed.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

"West Midlands Ambulance Service, Warwickshire Fire & Rescue Service and the air ambulance were also in attendance."