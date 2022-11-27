An investigation has been launched following the death of a man on Saturday.

Police were called to a report of an assault at the Blue Boar Inn pub in Temple Grafton at around 7.10pm on Thursday evening (24th November).

A man in his 30s was taken to hospital with head injuries, where he sadly died yesterday (Saturday) afternoon. His next of kin has been informed.

Detective Inspector Pete Sherwood from Leamington CID said: “Our thoughts remain with the man’s family who are being supported by specially trained officers at this time.

“This is currently being treated as an isolated incident and it’s believed the individuals involved were known to each other. A number of enquiries are ongoing to establish the exact circumstances.

“As part of our investigation, we would like to speak to anyone who was in the area on Thursday night and who may have seen or heard anything.

“If anyone has any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, please get in contact.”

Any witnesses or anyone with information or footage is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 300 of 24 November 2022. Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.