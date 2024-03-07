An elderly man has died after a two-car crash early this morning near Alveston.

The collision happened at about 6am on the B4086 Wellesborne Road just to the east of Alveston.

Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and The Air Ambulance Service Critical Care Car were sent to the scene.

West Midlands Ambulanc. Photo: Mark Williamson

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival, ambulance crews found one car that had suffered very significant damage. Members of the public were providing the driver with basic life support.

“Ambulance crews took over providing advanced clinical care, but sadly, it was not possible to save the man and he was confirmed dead at the scene.

“The driver of the other car was unhurt.”

This scene of this morning’s fatal accident on the Stratford to Wellesbourne Road near Alveston. Photo: Mark Williamson

Warwickshire Police stated earlier today (Thursday) that there were three accidents in Stratford-on-Avon district. However it is understood that there were in fact two – the sad fatality above and one near Loxley Village, with only minor injuries.

Police said: “At 7:55am on 7 March, we were called to reports of a two-vehicle road traffic collision on Stratford Road near Loxley village.

“A grey Mercedes reportedly collided with a black Mitsubishi, resulting in the Mitsubishi allegedly becoming inverted in the verge on the side of the road.

“Ambulance were called to attend, but injuries were reportedly minor.”

The road has now been cleared.

If anyone witnessed either collision or has dashcam footage, please contact police online at www.warwickshire.police.uk/report.