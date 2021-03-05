A man in his 60s has died following a collision in Bearley in the early hours of this morning.

Workers from Western Power Distribution making repairs following the collision this morning (44883889)

The incident happened in Snitterfield Road, Bearley, with emergency servies being called to the scene at 5.48am to following reports that a white Vauxhall Corsa had collided with a telegraph pole.

Two ambulances, a paramedic officer, a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic were sent to the scene along with fire crews from Stratford and Henley and officers from Warwickshire Police.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “When ambulance crews arrived, they found the driver of a car, a man, in a critical condition being given excellent CPR by police and fire colleagues.

"Crews took over resuscitation efforts and commenced advanced life support on the man. Sadly, nothing could be done to save him and he was confirmed deceased a short time later at the scene.”

No one else was injured in the collision.

Investigating officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have any dashcam footage. If you have any information, call Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident 27 of 5 March 2021.

The road is currently open, but traffic lights are in place close to the scene to allow repairs to take place.