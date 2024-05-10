POLICE are appealing for information after a fatal collision involving a Ford Transit van and an HGV on the M40.

The incident happened at around 2.49am on Wednesday, 8th May, on the M40 northbound between junctions 12 and 13 – the Gaydon and Leamington/Warwick junctions.

A man who was a passenger in the van died from his injuries.

Warwickshire Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision.

Warwickshire Police said his family have been informed and they were being supported by specialist officers.

Officers are now asking for anyone who witnessed the collision – or anyone who has dashcam footage – to call 101 or visit www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report citing incident 27 of 8th May.