Man dies after van involved in collision on M40 near Gaydon

A 39-YEAR-OLD man has died following a single vehicle collision on the M40.

The man was driving a white Mercedes Benz van when it struck the central reservation of the motorway between junction 11 for Banbury and junction 12 for the Gaydon interchange. The incident took place on Thursday evening (26th June).

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: “Thames Valley Police received a report of a singular vehicle collision at around 7.20pm on Thursday (26/6).

The scene following the incident on the M40 near Gaydon last Thursday (26th June)

“The driver of the van, a 39-year-old man, was given emergency medical treatment at the scene by South Central Ambulance Service, but he sadly died at the scene.

“The man’s next of kin have been notified and are being supported by officers.

“Anyone with information or dash-cam footage of the collision, or the moments leading up to it, is asked to contact the force on 101 or by making a report online, quoting investigation reference number 43250319185.”