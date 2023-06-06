Man dies after car overturns on south Warwickshire road

A MAN died after a car overturned in Lapworth yesterday (Monday).

West Midlands Ambulance Service said it was called to Old Warwick Road at 4.22pm and sent an ambulance and paramedic as well as a trauma doctor.

West Midlands Ambulance and Midlands Air Ambulance. Photo: Mark Williamson

However, the man was said to be in a critical condition and died at the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “On arrival crews discovered a car that had overturned. A man was found to be in a critical condition and ambulance staff immediately began administering advanced life support.

“However, despite their best efforts, it sadly became apparent nothing could be done to save him and he was confirmed dead at the scene.”