Man dies after being found injured on A46 near Kenilworth

A MAN has died after being found injured on a dual carriageway in Warwickshire last night (Tuesday).

West Midlands Ambulance Service said it was called at 9.22pm by Warwickshire Police to the A46 between junctions 4 and 3 near Kenilworth.

Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and a critical care car from the Air Ambulance Service responded to the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “Ambulance staff arrived to find police administering CPR to the injured man.

“Crews quickly took over resuscitation efforts but sadly nothing could be done to save the man and he was confirmed deceased on scene a short time later.”

Warwickshire Police closed the road in both directions.