Man dies near Tesco, Stratford, on Monday night

By Gill Sutherland
Published: 15:08, 16 February 2022
 | Updated: 15:13, 16 February 2022

Police have confirmed the tragic news that a man has died following a call for concern about his welfare.

Warwickshire Police said: "We were called at 9.24pm on Monday night (14th February) to a report of a concern for welfare of a man near Tesco on Birmingham Road, Stratford."

Warwickshire Police incident (51839563)

The man, aged in his 40s, was taken to hospital by ambulance where he was sadly later pronounced deceased. His next of kin has been informed.

The death is currently being treated as non-suspicious, and a file will be passed to the coroner.

