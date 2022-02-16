We'd like to hear your opinion to provide you with the best version of the Stratford Hearld.

Police have confirmed the tragic news that a man has died following a call for concern about his welfare.

Warwickshire Police said: "We were called at 9.24pm on Monday night (14th February) to a report of a concern for welfare of a man near Tesco on Birmingham Road, Stratford."

The man, aged in his 40s, was taken to hospital by ambulance where he was sadly later pronounced deceased. His next of kin has been informed.

The death is currently being treated as non-suspicious, and a file will be passed to the coroner.