A 19-year-old man from Birmingham has been charged with possession of a knife as well as Class A and B drugs after a stop and search by police in Stratford.

A Warwickshire police spokesperson said: "On Tuesday 12th October Connor Pearsall, 19, of Lambourn Rd, Birmingham, was charged with possession of crack cocaine, heroin, cannabis, and a knife in a public place following an incident on Trevellyan Crescent in Stratford-upon-Avon."

Pearsall was bailed to appear at Coventry Magistrates' Court on 12th November