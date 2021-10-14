Birmingham man charged with possession of a knife and class A and B drugs after police search in Stratford
Published: 14:29, 14 October 2021
| Updated: 14:48, 14 October 2021
A 19-year-old man from Birmingham has been charged with possession of a knife as well as Class A and B drugs after a stop and search by police in Stratford.
A Warwickshire police spokesperson said: "On Tuesday 12th October Connor Pearsall, 19, of Lambourn Rd, Birmingham, was charged with possession of crack cocaine, heroin, cannabis, and a knife in a public place following an incident on Trevellyan Crescent in Stratford-upon-Avon."
Pearsall was bailed to appear at Coventry Magistrates' Court on 12th November