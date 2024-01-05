Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Man charged with multiple offences in connection with Leamington rape allegations

By Stratford Newsdesk
-
news@stratford-herald.com
Published: 13:23, 05 January 2024
 | Updated: 13:26, 05 January 2024

A WARWICK man has been charged with multiple offences in connection with an incident in Leamington earlier this week.

Luke Kyberd, of The Beeches, was charged with:

• raping a woman 16 years of age or over

• attempting to rape a woman 16 or over

• assaulting a female 13 and over by penetration with part of body

• robbery

• intentional strangulation

It follows an incident in Leamington on Wednesday evening (3rd January) between 9pm and 9.30pm in Ford’s Fields, close to McDonald’s on Queensway.

The 29-year-old has been remanded to appear at Coventry Magistrates’ Court today (Friday).

Crime Stratford-upon-Avon Stratford Newsdesk
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE