A WARWICK man has been charged with multiple offences in connection with an incident in Leamington earlier this week.

Luke Kyberd, of The Beeches, was charged with:

• raping a woman 16 years of age or over

• attempting to rape a woman 16 or over

• assaulting a female 13 and over by penetration with part of body

• robbery

• intentional strangulation

It follows an incident in Leamington on Wednesday evening (3rd January) between 9pm and 9.30pm in Ford’s Fields, close to McDonald’s on Queensway.

The 29-year-old has been remanded to appear at Coventry Magistrates’ Court today (Friday).