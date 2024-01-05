Man charged with multiple offences in connection with Leamington rape allegations
Published: 13:23, 05 January 2024
| Updated: 13:26, 05 January 2024
A WARWICK man has been charged with multiple offences in connection with an incident in Leamington earlier this week.
Luke Kyberd, of The Beeches, was charged with:
It follows an incident in Leamington on Wednesday evening (3rd January) between 9pm and 9.30pm in Ford’s Fields, close to McDonald’s on Queensway.
The 29-year-old has been remanded to appear at Coventry Magistrates’ Court today (Friday).