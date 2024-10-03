A man has been charged with causing the death of a woman and seriously injuring a man in a collision on the M40 on Saturday, 28th September.

The collision between a Peugeot Boxer van and a Hyundai Tucson happened at around 7.15pm.

The 23-year-old, Akashdeep Singh, who was allegedly driving the van, was arrested on Monday after a woman in her 50s died following the collision near the junction for Gaydon.

A man travelling with her was also seriously injured in the collision.

Singh (address unknown) was charged with one count each of causing death by dangerous driving, causing death by driving while disqualified, causing death while driving without insurance, causing serious injury by dangerous driving, and causing serious injury by driving while disqualified.

Singh appeared at Coventry Magistrates Court yesterday (Wednesday, 3rd October) where he was remanded to appear at Warwick Crown Court on 31st October.

Detective Sergeant Stephen Barr from Warwickshire Police Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “We’d like to thank members of the public who have helped with our investigation so far and provided information. We’re continuing to appeal for witnesses, especially anyone who saw a collision between a light blue BMW 218 Coupe and a grey VW Golf in the moments before the collision involving the deceased and the suspect.”

Anyone with information that could help police with their enquiries can go to Tell us something you've seen or heard | Warwickshire Police or call 101 quoting incident 303 of 28 September 2024.