Police charge Yasen Yanev, 34, of Birmingham, over Moreton motorcyclist death

By Stratford Newsdesk
Published: 11:01, 13 June 2022
 | Updated: 11:02, 13 June 2022

A man has been charged by officers investigating the death of a man in Moreton in Marsh following a collision on Saturday (11 June).

Yasen Yanev, aged 34 and of Tanhouse Avenue in Birmingham, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving and driving over the limit of alcohol levels.

(57273968)

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Cheltenham Magistrates' Court today, Monday 13 June.

The charge relates to a collision which took place on Saturday 11 June at around 8.30pm which involved a car and a motorbike.

