Man charged in connection with Chipping Campden murder

A man has been charged in connection with the death of an elderly woman in Chipping Campden yesterday (Friday).

Matthew Corry, aged 45 and of High Street in Chipping Campden, has today (Saturday) been charged with the murder of his mother Beatrice Corry.

Police on Chipping Campden High Street on Friday (6th January). Photo: Mark Williamson. (61717250)

Police had been called to their home in Chipping Campden at 12.10am on Friday where Beatrice, who was 84, was found with head injuries, which she subsequently died from.

Corry has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Cheltenham Magistrates’ Court on Monday (9th January).