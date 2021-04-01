A Solihull man will appear in court later this month after two police officers were allegedly assaulted in Stratford this week.

Police (45760054)

The 24-year-old will appear at Coventry Magistrates Court on 16th April following an incident on Waterside in Tuesday evening, in which one officer was allegedly headbutted to the jaw and another kicked in the leg.

The officers had been responding to a report of people swimming in the river.

The man is facing two charges of assaulting an emergency worker, using threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress, and assault with intent to resist arrest.