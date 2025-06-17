WARWICKSHIRE Police have charged a man has been charged following an incident in Stratford on Saturday night (14 June).

Officers were called to a report of a burglary at a premises on Alcester Road, Stratford at 11.35pm. Two arrests were made shortly after midnight after a vehicle was stopped on the M40 northbound between junctions 15-16.

Warwickshire Police arrest

Stuart Jones, aged 48 of Himley Road, Dudley, was arrested and later charged with dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified, assaulting a constable in the execution of his/her duty, failing to stop and using a motor vehicle without insurance. He was remanded in custody and appeared at Coventry Magistrates' Court yesterday (Monday 16 June).

A 24-year-old man also from Dudley was also arrested on suspicion of burglary, failing to stop and dangerous driving. He has been released on bail. A police dog unit van was damaged during the incident, but police confirmed that thankfully there were no injuries.