A MAN will appear in court next month in connection with an incident in Stratford which left a man with serious injuries.

Keith Wagstaffe, of Coventry Road, Birmingham, went before magistrates in Coventry on Thursday (21st September) having been charged with two counts of wounding with intent and intentional strangulation.

Warwickshire Police.

The 32-year-old was remanded to appear at Warwick Crown Court on 19th October.

It follows an incident at a property in Lodge Road, Stratford, on 10th August when a man was found with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.