Man charged after alleged burglaries in Stratford

Daniel Carter, 37, of Yardley Road, Birmingham has been charged with two counts of burglary, assaulting an emergency worker and possession of an offensive weapon following an incident in Stratford on Monday, 22nd March.

Carter was arrested following alleged break ins at two flats in Clopton Road. It is also alleged he threatened an off duty police officer with a needle as he tried to detain him.

He was charged following an investigation by the Prisoner Processing Team.

Carter appeared at Coventry Magistrates’ Court on Friday (26th March) where he was remanded to appear at Warwick Crown Court on 29th April.