Man attacked with metal bar and threatened with knife in Stratford

POLICE were called to Clopton Road in Stratford on Thursday (25th March) evening following reports that a man was being attacked with a metal bar and threatened with a knife.

Warwickshire police said officers were called just after 5pm and have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

A spokesperson said: "We received a report of a man in his 30s being attacked with a metal bar and threatened with a knife.

"The victim suffered a minor injury."

He added: "Enquiries are ongoing. Any witnesses or anyone with information can call 101 quoting incident 284 of 25th March, 2021. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."