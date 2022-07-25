Man attacked and robbed while walking through Alcester

POLICE are searching for two men who are believed to have robbed a man in Alcester last week.

Warwickshire Police said a man in his 40s was walking through Jubilee Court, towards St Nicholas Primary School, at about 11.30pm on Thursday, 21st July, when he was approached by two men who asked him a question.

Warwickshire Police Appeal (58215016)

When the victim responded, the men allegedly assaulted him, causing facial and head injuries. As the victim attempted to walk away, the two men chased him and threatened him before taking the contents of his rucksack, which included bank cards and headphones.

Police said the victim’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.

One of the men was described as around 6ft tall, of slim build, with short dark hair, and was wearing a black t-shirt and dark coloured rucksack.

The second man is about 5ft 10in tall, of slim build, with light coloured hair and was wearing all grey.

Officers said enquiries are ongoing and appealed for witnesses to the incident, or anyone who saw people acting suspiciously, to get in contact.

Call 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 428 of 21st July.