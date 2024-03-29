Man assaulted paramedic in Bidford as ambulance had blocked road

SOME of the latest crimes reported to police in the Alcester area.

Bidford: An ambulance worker was assaulted in the High Street while dealing with an incident. A man was verbally abusive, telling the crew to move the ambulance so he could get through. The man has then entered the ambulance and struggled with a member of the crew who was injured.

The offender was described as a white male, 18 to 25 years old and wore a white puffa jacket and dark coloured trousers. There was a van behind the ambulance at the time, but it’s unknown if this was involved and may belong to a witness. It happened at about 7.50pm on