Man arrested over string of South Warwickshire indecent exposures

A man has been arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure, in connection with a number of offences in South Warwickshire.

A 25-year-old man from the Dudley area was arrested on Thursday afternoon and is currently in police custody.

Warwickshire Police: arrest

The arrest is in connection with the following reported indecent exposures:

At around 6.40am on Thursday, 25th February, by the junction of Franklin Road and Landor Road, Whitnash. Incident 318 of 25 February.

Between 5.45am and 5.55am on Tuesday 2 March, on Gainsborough Drive near the junction of St. David’s Close. Incident 51 of 2 March.

At 5.45am on Tuesday, 16th March, on St Mary’s Road in the direction of Sydenham. Incident 43 of 16 March 2021.

At 5.45am on Thursday, 25th March, by the walkway to Pericles Close by Ophelia Drive, Warwick Gates. Incident 40 of 25 March 2021.

An incident at around 6.50am near Fisheries Park, Bishops Itchington on Thursday, 22nd April. Incident 51 of 22 April 2021.

An incident at around 7am Thursday, 29th April on Byfield Road, Priors Marston. Incident number 35 of 29 April 2021.

Anyone who witnessed any of the reported offences or who may have dashcam or CCTV footage in the locations at the above times/dates is asked to call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting the relevant incident number.

Information can also be given to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.