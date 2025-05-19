Armed police descended on Cotswold village Mickleton after a stabbing at the weekend.

Emergency services were called to a report that a man had been stabbed at a property at around 4.20pm on Saturday, 17th May.

The Gloucestershire Constabulary have put out an appeal for anyone with information to come forward.

A spokesperson from West Midlands Ambulance Service told the Herald: “We were called to reports of a stabbing on Porter Close at 4.26pm, one ambulance and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Strensham attended the scene. On arrival we discovered one patient, a man. He was treated for potentially serious injuries before being taken to hospital by land ambulance.”

The victim, in his 20s, was taken to University Hospital, Coventry, but has since been discharged.

As an investigation quickly got underway, armed police and tactical units appeared in the streets around Porter Close, and a helicopter circling overhead appearing to search the area.

Police also said it had been reported that the victim's car, a Vauxhall Astra, had also been stolen following the assault. The car is yet to be located.

A 40-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. He has since been released on bail while enquiries continue.

Investigating officers would like to speak to anyone with information about the incident and who has not yet spoken to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gloucestershire Police on the website, quoting incident 320 of 17 May: https://www.gloucestershire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/