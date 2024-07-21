Man arrested in Studley after two boys injured in attack with ‘bladed weapon’

A 40-YEAR-OLD man was arrested in Studley following allegations that two boys were attacked with a “bladed weapon”.

Warwickshire Police said they were called just before midnight on Friday (19th July) to reports of a serious assault in Rowland Avenue, Studley.

Two boys were allegedly attacked and had wounds which needed hospital treatment.

Warwickshire Police would like to hear from any witnesses.

Police said a Studley man was quickly arrested on suspicion of Section 18 assault causing grievous bodily harm.

Det Insp Buckley, investigating officer, said: “First aid was reportedly provided to the boys, who had received injuries, by members of the public in advance of the ambulance’s arrival, for which we give our sincere thanks.”

Police have appealed for witnesses, particularly anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage, to get in contact by calling 101 and citing incident 472 of 19th July.