Man arrested in Stratford’s Bell Court on suspicion of drugs possession with three others detained by police

A 35-YEAR-OLD Stratford man has been arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs with intent to supply - with three others detained through patrols since.

Warwickshire Police were called to Stratford’s Bell Court shortly before 9.10pm last night (Tuesday) to reports of a man allegedly threatening security staff and members of the public and attempting to start altercations.

Following this, plain clothed officers conducted patrols, talking with local residents and business owners.

A Warwickshire Police spokesperson said: “During these patrols, three people have been detained by our plain clothed officers, two of which were searched under section 23 of the misuse of drugs act.

“Thank you to everyone who made a report to us and enabled us to enact a swift response. If you can help us with our follow-up enquiries, please contact us citing Incident 354 of 19 August either online or on 101.”