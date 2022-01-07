Man arrested in Shipston for possessing offensive weapon

And officer from the Shipston Safer Neighbourhood Team arrested a man for possessing an offensive weapon in Shipston town centre last Thursday (30th December).

Police were called after the man walked into a shop and made threats while he had a chisel-type tool in his possession.

Warwickshire Police

A police statement clarified: “No threats were made with the weapon, but it was clear the male had it in his possession at the time of making threats. The weapon was a chisel-type tool.

"The male was located approximately five minutes later on the London Road by PC 2295 Samson, who is currently working with Shipston Neighbourhood Team. The male was arrested for possession of offensive weapon and a public order offence."

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Warwickshire Police on 101 and leave a message for PC Samson.