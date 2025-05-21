Man arrested in connection with burglaries after a number of houses targeted in Bishopton
WARWICKSHIRE Police have said a man is in custody following a series of burglaries and attempted burglaries in the Bishopton area of Stratford-Upon-Avon that took place overnight on Tuesday 20th May and into the early hours of Wednesday 21st May.
The arrest was made earlier this afternoon (Wednesday) and enquiries are continuing.
A number of vehicles and residential addresses were targeted between 1am and 4am, and Stratford Safer Neighbourhood Team Inspector Naomi Bird said: “We're grateful for the prompt response and support from the community. Officers remain in the area carrying out enquiries – please do come and speak to one of them if you have specific concerns."
Police are appealing to local residents to check doorbell, dashcam and CCTV footage; if you have any footage you would like to share, this can be done through this link https://shorturl.at/6gBZH.
If you have other information that could help with the investigation, visit www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report or call 101 quoting incident 9 of 21 May 2025.
Alternatively, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.