WARWICKSHIRE Police have said a man is in custody following a series of burglaries and attempted burglaries in the Bishopton area of Stratford-Upon-Avon that took place overnight on Tuesday 20th May and into the early hours of Wednesday 21st May.

The arrest was made earlier this afternoon (Wednesday) and enquiries are continuing.

Warwickshire Police arrest

A number of vehicles and residential addresses were targeted between 1am and 4am, and Stratford Safer Neighbourhood Team Inspector Naomi Bird said: “We're grateful for the prompt response and support from the community. Officers remain in the area carrying out enquiries – please do come and speak to one of them if you have specific concerns."

Police are appealing to local residents to check doorbell, dashcam and CCTV footage; if you have any footage you would like to share, this can be done through this link https://shorturl.at/6gBZH.

If you have other information that could help with the investigation, visit www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report or call 101 quoting incident 9 of 21 May 2025.

Alternatively, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.



