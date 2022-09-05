A 41-year-old man from Coventry was arrested following reports of a man being aggressive to staff at a supermarket in Birmingham Road, Stratford on Friday evening (2nd September). Officers seized a knife during the arrest. He was later charged with being drunk and disorderly, using threatening behaviour and possession of a knife. The man will appear at Coventry Magistrates Court on 23rd September.

Elsewhere in the county a further four people were arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly over the weekend.

A 20-year-old man from Southam was fined for being drunk and disorderly after CCTV operators alerted police that he was being aggressive after being ejected from a nightclub in Leamington on Friday night. When police attended he continued to be abusive and would not calm down so he was arrested and later fined.

Warwickshire Police (50108648)

In Atherstone a 35-year-old woman was fined for being drunk and disorderly after officers responded to a report that she was causing a disturbance in the town on Saturday night. She continued to cause a disturbance after officers attended so she was arrested and fined.

Two of the incidents occurred in Nuneaton. In the first a 58-year-old man was fined for being drunk and disorderly after officers responded to a report he was banging on doors and windows in the early hours of Sunday morning. He would not provide his details and became aggressive so he was arrested and fined.

In the second incident a 30-year-old man was fined for being drunk and disorderly after being arrested. The officers found him in the street smelling of alcohol and when they spoke to him he had made threats - so he was arrested and fined.

Commenting on the people fined for being drunk and disorderly, Chief Inspector Mandy Butler said: “There is a moral to this story: if you do the feel the need to go out and get drunk know your limits and when directed to do something by a police officer make sure you do it.”