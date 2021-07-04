A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury through dangerous driving following a collision in Bradley Walk, Wellesbourne this morning (Sunday, 4th July).

At 3.27am police received a report that a car had left the road before colliding with a parked car and a garage.

Warwickshire Police (44946299)

The fire brigade and paramedics also attended the scene.

The man was arrested at the scene and two female passengers were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Witnesses reported seeing someone fleeing the scene following the collision and police were supported by sniffer dogs and helicopter in an apparent attempt to locate them.

Anyone witnesses to the collision or anyone with information that could help police locate the other person in the car should call 101 quoting incident 87 of 4 July 2021. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

