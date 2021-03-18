A man was arrested in Stratford last night (Wednesday 17th March) after police pursued a vehicle which failed to stop.

(45280473)

The incident occurred at around 10pm and officers subsequently stopped the car on Barn Lane in Bishopton.

A 40-year-old man from Leicester was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop when directed, failing to provide a breath test and assaulting an emergency worker.

He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Anyone with information or who witnessed the incident is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting 408 of 17 March.