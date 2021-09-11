Man arrested after mass punch up at Stratford train station

A MASS brawl that broke out at Stratford train station on Saturday night around 9.30pm was described by one witness as “truly horrific”.

Emma Leighton from Stratford told the Herald: “It was horrific, one man was on the floor with a head injury. It was awful behaviour by approximately 30 men and women fighting – not what we need in this town.”

Warwickshire Police confirmed they attended the incident but gave scant details. They said: “Officers attended, one person was taken to hospital.

“A 55-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault ABH and taken to custody. He has now been released on bail.”

Elaborating on what she saw Emma said: “We arrived back on the train from a trip to Birmingham on Saturday night and the train station was full of drunk men and woman.

“One guy was punched that hard he fell back and smacked his head on the floor. There were two train guards there, one went to get a first aid kit but the man got back onto the train to escape his attackers.

“One girl punched a guy to the floor and he narrowly missed falling onto the train line.

“A van with four officers pulled up but it would never have been enough to deal with the crowd.

“There were girls beating men up and vice versa.”

Emma concluded: “I can’t understand why the police are not saying more about the carnage they walked into.”