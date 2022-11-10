A LARGE quantity of cannabis was found at a house in Stratford as part of a targeted drug operation in Warwickshire.

Some of the drugs seized by the teams. (60559166)

Yesterday (Wednesday), officers from Stratford’s Safer Neighbourhood Team executed a warrant at a house in South Green Drive where they discovered a large quantity of the class B drug.

A 24-year-old man was subsequently arrested.

He was one of three men arrested in the space of 24 hours as part of the drug operation.

An 18-year-old man from Birmingham was arrested after Leamington Proactive CID seized drugs when they spotted a suspected drug deal in Victoria Park on Tuesday afternoon, while at a similar time a 53-year-old man from Rugby was arrested after officers seized heroin after stopping a man leaving a house in Hillmorton with links to drug dealing.

All three men were arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs with intent to supply.

Detectives from Rugby Proactive CID also seized 173 mature cannabis plants after they raided a house in Worcester Street, Rugby on Tuesday.