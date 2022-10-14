A 47-YEAR-OLD man from Southam has been arrested on suspicion of three rural barn burglaries.

Warwickshire Police: drug arrest (59999205)

Warwickshire Rural Crime Team visited an address in the town at 5am last Wednesday (6th October) where they arrested the man in connection with an incident which happened in the Hatton area on 6th September.

While the suspect was in custody, police conducted two section 18 searches of premises in the Gaydon area that were connected to the man in question.

Several stolen items were identified and recovered from these premises, and were subsequently linked to a further two rural barn and outbuilding burglaries in the Alveston and Pathlow areas.

As part of the investigation, three trailers were also recovered along with tools and equipment associated with the crime.

The suspect was further arrested in custody on suspicion of the further two burglaries and interviewed.